Police to arrange courses for investigation officers

Islamabad: Islamabad police Monday decided to organise professional courses for investigation officers and ensure their capacity building to overcome flaws in investigation process.

The decision to this effect was made in a meeting presided over by Islamabad Inspector General of Police (IGP) Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar and attended among others by DIG (Operations), AIGs, Zonal SPs and DSP (Legal).

The meeting reviewed various under investigation cases while the IGP issued directions for removal of flaws in the investigation process so that criminals could not escape from punishment.

The IGP directed to adopt zero tolerance policy against those involved in delaying investigation.He asked to arrange investigation courses and educate officers about modern and professional investigating techniques so that criminals may not escape from the law.