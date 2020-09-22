LDA allows increase in commercial area of residential schemes

LAHORE:To promote business activities, Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has allowed an increase in the commercial area of residential schemes.

Ahmed Aziz Tarar, Director General LDA briefed Karachi builders and developers on Ease of Doing Business Reforms via video link here on Monday. He urged them to encourage the construction sector under the Prime Minister's Vision and informed them of the steps taken by LDA to promote construction activities in the provincial metropolis.

LDA DG said approval of residential, commercial, industrial and warehouse maps and completion of building certificate would be issued in just 30 days. The change in land use will be allowed in 45 days and timelines were being strictly adhered to for this purpose.

He said the planning permission clause has been removed for the approval of the private housing scheme within 60 days. The purchase and sale of plots has been allowed after payment of fees before the final approval of the scheme and technical approval of the layout plan.

The increase in the commercial area of the schemes has been allowed for the promotion of business activities while the Environment Department has removed the NOC requirement for final approval, the DG said. He said under Land Acquisition Rules, the facility of acquiring land up to 10pc by paying at market rate has also been provided.

Besides, permission has been given to provide graveyard space within five kilometres of the residential scheme. The housing scheme has allowed construction of recreational camping park, amusement park, orchard, small, zoo, golf course and playground and it has been declared necessary to plant 10 trees per canal to make the housing schemes environment friendly.

Director General LDA said that the change in Land Use Regulations by the Lahore Development Authority would boost business activities. Establishment of mosques, clubs, hospitals and daycare centres in the residential zone has been allowed to facilitate the provision of basic necessities and improve the quality of housing.

He said 5pc discount has been given on payment of full commercialisation fee of the plot and the period for payment of commercialisation fee has been increased to 3 years instead of 2 years. He said in order to expand the existing business, it has been allowed to buy so much land adjacent to it.