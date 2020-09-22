3 robbers involved in murder held

LAHORE:Three robbers involved in a murder during a dacoity were arrested here on Monday. The alleged robbers have been identified as Waqas Khalid, Hassan Sabir and Haris Zubair. They a few days ago had shot dead a flour mill owner. They had looted Rs 600,000 in cash from him. Police claimed to have recovered a motorbike, mobile phones, fake number plates and five pistols from them. Police said the suspects have been involved in at least 80 robberies including bank robberies. They confessed committing at least 22 dacoities during two months after being released on bail. The suspects would not hesitate to murder citizens on resistance.

Nine die in Punjab road accidents: At least nine people died, whereas 1,043 were injured in 936 road accidents in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Out of this, 618 people were seriously injured who were shifted to hospitals. Whereas, 425 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site. The majority (69%) involved motorbikes. Further, the analysis showed that 401 drivers, 27 underage drivers, 161 pedestrians and 490 passengers were among the victims. The statistics show that 222 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 226 persons placing the provincial capital on top of the list followed by 84 in Faisalabad with 96 victims and at third Gujranwala with 65 accidents and 68 victims. The details further reveal the victims included 825 males and 227 females, while the age group of the victims shows that 174 were under 18 years of age, 580 were between 18 and 40 years and the rest of the 298 victims were reported above 40 years of age.

According to the data, 864 motorbikes, 125 rickshaws, 77 cars, 27 vans, six buses, 32 trucks and 126 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the accidents. 343 arrested in Muharram: Lahore Police Operations Wing conducted 593 search and sweep operations during Muharram at different places of the city.

According to a report issued by Lahore Police, 52,335 persons, 12,669 houses, 4,308 tenants, 68 hotels, 53 hostels, seven bus stands, 36 factories and 501 shops were checked. Police took action against 343 law breakers as well as criminals and arrested 88 persons in violation of the Tenant Registration Act, one for an illegal weapon, five drug sellers and recovered narcotics from them whereas one proclaimed offender was also arrested during the search operations. DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan has said the operations would continue in the city to ensure law and order and protection of citizens.