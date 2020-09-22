KUBS announces admissions for MBA specialised programme

The Karachi University Business School (KUBS) on Monday announced admissions to the specialised degree programme 2020.

The admissions are available in Masters of Business Administration (18-month and 30-month) in Human Resource Management, Supply Chain Management, Marketing, Islamic Banking and Finance, Finance and Investments, and Project and Industrial Management. The KUBS is also offering admissions in Executive MBA evening programme (30-month).

The aptitude test will be held on October 11. The interested candidates may download and submit the admission form through the varsity’s online portal till October 02. The admission processing fees of Rs3000 can be submitted at any UBL branch through an online generated fee voucher which is also available on the KU’s website.