Tue Sep 22, 2020
AFP
September 22, 2020

Taiwan’s independence ‘doomed to fail’

World

AFP
September 22, 2020

BEIJING: China ramped up its rhetoric over Taiwan on Monday, describing any support for its independence as “doomed to fail”, and threatened retaliation against US diplomatic visits to the island. Taiwan has been ruled separately from China since the end of a civil war in 1949, but Beijing considers the island part of its territory awaiting reunification.

