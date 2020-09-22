Positive cases

Before reopening schools, the government announced that all education institutions will have to follow SOPs. However, no institution has successfully implemented all SOPs. The country is witnessing another surge in the number of cases. Even though the government has controlled the situation, the threat is still not over. The need of the hour is to follow SOPs strictly. We must act as a responsible nation. We have recently gone through a stressful time. The government should spread awareness among the people and encourage them to follow SOPs to save precious lives.

Fawad Shar Baloch

Hyderabad

*****

Last week, over 700 coronavirus cases were reported in a day. This increase in the number of cases is not limited to Pakistan. Europe is also witnessing a rise in coronavirus cases. However, European countries are implementing strict measures to prevent the further spread of the virus. Pakistan is one of the worst affected countries by the pandemic, where the middle-class and the poor suffered a lot. The people were already dealing with price hike and inflation before the Covid-19 pandemic. They are still looking for ways to compensate the losses caused in the wake of the prolonged lockdown. The pandemic-hit people are not likely to withstand another lockdown.

It is the responsibility of the government to take effective steps by contemplating result-oriented measures to prevent the outbreak of the virus. It is time to formulate guidelines and SOPs and ensure their strict implementation.

Tariq Khan

Swat

*****

That the number of coronavirus cases is increasing is an alarming situation. However, both the government and the people are seemingly oblivious to this fact. The authorities have not taken satisfactory steps to avoid the spread of the virus. SOPs for controlling the spread of the virus are not being implemented. The other day I visited a major private hospital in Islamabad, where it was expected that SOPs would be followed strictly. However, I was appalled to see that the hospital wasn’t following SOPs. The waiting area was crowded and there were practically no vacant seats. Had the hospital followed SOPs, there would have been a vacant seat between two occupied seats. When pointed out, the management simply ignored my complaint.

Many people took off the mask in the waiting area. After I pointed it out, the staff member asked everyone to wear mask and follow instructions. The masks were removed as soon as the person went out of sight. Nobody paid attention to the fact that the number of cases in Islamabad alone is increasing at a rapid pace.

Hussain Siddiqui

Islamabad

*****

It is a healthy sign that students are back to school after six months. However, coronavirus cases are increasing rapidly, which is a dangerous sign for school-going children. The carelessness shown by the people when it comes to following SOPs is shocking. It seems that we have forgotten that the deadly virus is still here. We must be cautious and vigilant.

Public transporters have set aside all corona-related SOPs. Now that schools have reopened, effective and long-lasting measures should be taken by the government to keep the situation under control. Many students go to school in packed vehicles. The education department must take notice of these issues and come up with some viable solution.

Iftikhar Mirza

Islamabad