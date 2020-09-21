PPP leaders say PTI lacks capability to cope with challenges

CHAKDARA: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leaders and former ministers on Sunday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had come into power through backdoor and now the time had come to get the masses rid of the ‘puppet’ government.

Speaking at a condolence reference held for the Awami National Party late leader Fazal Sattar Khan in Chakdara, former ministers Najmuddidn Kha, Bakhtbaidar Khan, PPP leaders Ayub Shah, Anwar Zeb, party district president Nawabzada Mahmood Zeb Khan, general secretary Ashfaqur Rahman Bacha and vice-president Tahir Khan said that the incumbent government had made life of the common man miserable due to the soaring prices of daily use items and medicines. They said that unemployment and price-hike were the main issues but the PTI government lacked capability to cope with the challenges.

The PPP leaders blasted the government for flawed foreign, internal and economic policies and demanded the rulers to quit and hold fair and free elections in the country. They said that Pakistani labourers working in Gulf states and other countries were faced with severe problems but the government did not budge to resolve their issues. About scrapping the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project in Malakand division, the leaders urged the participants that they must make the public meeting on September 25 a success or else the coming generation would not forgive them for the laxity on their part.

Earlier, Fazal Maabod aka Babu Khan, the brother of late Fazal Sattar, quit the ANP and announced joining the PPP.