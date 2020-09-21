Ulema to take part in polio drive starting today

MANSEHRA: Ulema and religious scholars would take part in a three-day anti-polio campaign being launched in the district from today (Monday).

“This is a national cause and we will conduct door-to-door visits to sensitise parents to administer polio drops to their children in order to protect them from the crippling virus,” Maulana Matiur Rehman, the district Khateeb, told participants of a workshop organised by the Polio Resource Centre in Oghi on Sunday. He said that ulema would extend all-out support to the polio teams in the tehsil.

Speaking on occasion, Tehsil Khateeb Maulana Najeebur Rehman said that because of the effective role played by Ulema, the polio refusal cases were drastically plunging in Oghi tehsil. Speaking on occasion, head of the Polio Resource Centre Abdul Latif said that during the current polio drive, more than 50,000 children of five years of age and below would be administered polio drops in the tehsil. “Thanks to the Ulema and prayer leaders, whose positive contribution significantly reduced vaccination refusal cases on religious grounds in remote parts of Oghi,” he added.