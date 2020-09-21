96 new Covid-19 cases reported in Punjab

LAHORE: As many as 96 new infections of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours, according to report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department on Sunday.

The toll of fatalities stayed at 2,226 in Punjab, while confirmed cases of novel coronavirus reached 98,368 in the province. Out of a total of 98,368 infections in Punjab, 95,588 people contracted the virus through local transmission. The remaining 2,780 COVID19 infections were confirmed among members of Tableeghi Jamaat, the Zaireen returning from Iran and prisoners.

According a spokesperson for Corona Monitoring Room at Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, 12,023 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 1,139,723 in the province.

After 2,226 fatalities and recovery of a total of 94,773 patients, 1,369 active cases still remain there, who are either isolated at homes or under treatment at different quarantine centres and health facilities.