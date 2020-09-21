Bids called for construction of Hoshab-Awaran- Khuzdar motorway

ISLAMABAD: The National Highway Authority (NHA) has invited bids for the construction of Hoshab-Awaran-Khuzdar section (146km) of M-8 Motorway.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Lt. Gen (R) Asim Saleem Bajwa on Sunday said that the tender for the project had been opened and the project would bring prosperity in the southern areas of the Balochistan province.

He said the project would improve connectivity of Gwadar Port, and revolutionise socio-economic development of the region.