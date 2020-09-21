Wapda starts process for jobs to people in GB

LAHORE: As the construction activities on strategically important Diamer Bash Dam Project are picking up pace, the Pakistan Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) has also commenced the process for providing thousands of jobs to the people of Dimer and Gilgit-Baltistan for poverty alleviation in the area and socio-economic development of the local populace.

The Wapda Sunday advertised as many as 124 vacancies ranging from basic pay scale (BPS) 6 to 16, against which only the people belonging to Diamer district and Gilgit-Baltistan will be recruited. Earlier, Wapda also advertised 179 vacancies of BPS 14 to 20 and some 317 vacancies for security personnel. The eligible candidates hailing from the project area and Gilgit Baltistan will be given priority against these vacancies as well, since the progress of locals is amongst the foremost priorities of Wapda.

Besides providing employment to the locals on priority, a sum of Rs78.5 billion is also being spent on resettlement and Confidence Building Measures (CBMs) leading towards socio-economic development in the area. Construction of Chilas Cadet College under the CBMs is nearing completion which will help provide quality education to the local students. In addition, Thak Hydropower Project of 3 MW is also about to be completed to meet the electricity requirements of the area.

Diamer Basha Dam, a vital project for water, food and energy security of Pakistan, is being constructed on River Indus with gross water storage capacity of 8.1 million acre feet (MAF) and power generation capacity of 4,500 Mega Watt (MW). As many as 16,500 job opportunities for engineers and other staff will be made available at the national and local levels.