Over 100 arrested in Belarus

Minsk: More than 100 people were on Sunday arrested in Belarus on the sidelines of opposition demonstrations against the disputed re-election of President Alexander Lukashenko, according to rights group Viasna. At least 80 were arrested in the capital Minsk, where tens of thousands held a peaceful march, according to Viasna, which added that at least 47 people were arrested elsewhere in the country, notably in Gomel, Brest and Grodno.