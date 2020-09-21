Yemeni rebels attack Saudi village

RIYADH: A projectile fired by Yemen’ s Huthi rebels hit a village in Saudi Arabia’ s southern Jizan province, wounding five civilians, state media reported. The civilians had been rushed to hospital after suffering “minor injuries” from flying shrapnel, the official Saudi Press Agency reported late on Saturday.

Three cars were also damaged in the border village, it said, without naming the village. The Iran-backed Huthis have so far not claimed responsibility for the attack. The rebels have stepped up missile and drone attacks on Saudi Arabia in recent months, mainly targeting southern provinces along the long border between both countries, as well as Riyadh.

A Saudi-led coalition, which has been battling the Huthis for more than five years, says it has intercepted most of them. Saudi Arabia has repeatedly accused Iran of supplying sophisticated weapons to the Huthis, a charge Tehran denies.