Rs317m goods, vehicles seized

Islamabad : Model Customs Collectorate (MCC) Islamabad has intensified anti-smuggling drive in federal capital and seized Rs317 million goods and vehicles.

In recent weeks Anti-Smuggling Division (ASD) of MCC Islamabad has intensified its anti- smuggling drive and during the last week, eight (8) Non-Duty Paid (NDP) vehicles have been intercepted, which include: Lexus LX 570 2016 (Rs. 60 million), BMW 740L 2018 (Rs30million), Mercedes S320 2007 (Rs15 million), Prado 2003 (Rs. 6.5 million), Mark X 2005 (Rs4 million), Jeep Wrangler 2000 (Rs4 million), Corolla G 2005 (Rs2.5 million), Vitz 2003 (Rs1 million). Total value of these vehicles is Rs123 million. Moreover, a 2016 Honda Civic carrying prohibited fire crackers (500kg) was chased down on motorway M1 toll

plaza. Two people were arrested and an FIR has also been lodged.

During the period 26th August to 13th September 15 NDP vehicles including Land Cruiser 2016, Land Cruiser 2010, Prado 2011, BMW 730 2002 and Prius 2011—Total value Rs94 million—and goods including 5,000 sleeves of cigarette, fabric and FMCGs were seized. Total value of these goods along with offending vehicles is Rs100 million.

Chairman FBR, Member Customs and Collector Customs MCC (Model Customs Collectorate) Islamabad directed to conduct crackdown against the racketeers involved smuggling of NDP vehicles, ASD said.

The ASD said that during its Anti-Smuggling drive the ASD seized eight NDP vehicles of millions of worth rupees.

Assistant Collector Rao Fahad Iqbal Khan and Superintendent Farrukh Azeem Satti during the period of Anti-Smuggling Division during the period 26th August to 19th September and seized Rs317 million goods and vehicles.