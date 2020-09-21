Hot, humid forecast

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:Partly cloudy weather with hot and humid conditions continued to prevail in the City here Sunday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Sunday's maximum temperature was recorded at Turbat, Sibbi and Gwadar where mercury reached 42°C while in Lahore, it was 38°C and minimum was 27.5°C.