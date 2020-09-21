close
Mon Sep 21, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
September 21, 2020

Labour partyaims to regain support

World

AFP
September 21, 2020

LONDON: UK opposition leader Keir Starmer launched a digital edition of his Labour party’ s annual conference on Sunday, promising to move on from years of bitter ideological infighting and stinging electoral failure. The three-day “Labour Connected” event, held in place of the traditional conference because of coronavirus, is the first major gathering of members since the former chief state prosecutor and human rights lawyer took over in April.

Latest News

More From World