Control corona

Pakistan is witnessing a surge in coronavirus cases. The government must monitor the situation closely to ensure the safety of the people. After the lockdown was imposed throughout the country, the government provided financial help to the people who were affected by the lockdown through the Ehsaas programme.

However, it is true that the country will not be able to survive another lockdown and the people will suffer. To keep the situation under control, the government should take all precautionary measures to contain the spread of the virus.

Nazrana Nisar

Turbat