Brad Pitt, Jennifer reunite onscreen after decades

LONDON: Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston reunited onscreen for the first time in decades on Thursday with a risqué scene during a star-studded table read of 1982 movie Fast Times At Ridgemont High, foreign media reported.

The actor, 56, took on the role of Brad Hamilton, originally played by Judge Reinhold, 63, while his ex-wife Jennifer, 51, played high school 'sex queen' Linda Barrett, portrayed by Phoebe Cates, 57, in the coming-of-age teenage dramedy.

The former couple shared a screen together during the film's daydream sequence which takes place after Brad arrives at a pool party hosted by his younger sister Stacy Hamilton, played by Oscar-winning actress Julia Roberts, 52

Jennifer wore a red bikini top over a white tank top for the scene during the live virtual table read and Brad brought a pirate hat for his character's fast-food restaurant employee costume.

Also taking part in the table read for CORE Response coronavirus charity, were Sean Penn - who played Jeff Spicoli in the original film, Henry Golding, Matthew McConaughey, John Legend, Jimmy Kimmel, Shia LaBeouf and Morgan Freeman.

The duo had to recreate one of the film's most risque scenes, where Jennifer's character Linda walks in on Brad's character 'daydreaming' about her topless in the bathroom as she looks for Q-tips.

Reading the script virtually from their homes, legendary actor Morgan, 83, narrated the scene as he described Linda as 'gorgeous', he reads: 'Her eyes are filled with desire as she says...'

To which Jennifer as Linda awkwardly says: 'Hi Brad, you know how cute I always thought you were. I think you're so sexy. Will you come to me?'

Brad starts laughing as he looks down while the rest of the star-studded cast are left giggling.

Morgan then narrates: 'She reaches out and grabs him for a kiss, pulling him close... then she pushes him away, so he can watch as she carefully unstraps the top of her bathing suit...'

He adds: 'They're just about to fall into passionate love making when we hear...'

The event officially titled Dane Cook Presents Feelin' A-Live Fast Times At Ridgemont High served as a fundraiser for the humanitarian organisation CORE [Community Organised Relief Effort] co-founded by Penn, 60, and REFORM Alliance in the battle against the coronavirus pandemic.

This is the first time Jennifer and Brad, who split in 2005, have reunited on-screen for years.

Brad famously made a guest appearance on Jennifer's hit TV sitcom Friends in 2001, a year into their marriage.

He took on the role of Ross Geller's friend Will Colbert in the Thanksgiving episode with the two discussing their 'I hate Rachel Green [Jennifer's character] club' at high school.