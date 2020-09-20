Bilawal inquires after Akhtar Mengal

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday telephoned Chief of Balochistan National Party (BNP) Sardar Akhtar Mengal and inquired after him. Bilawal Bhutto thanked Akhtar Mengal for sending a BNP delegation to attend the All Parties Conference (APC), said a press release issued here by the party secretariat. Meanwhile, Bilawal Bhutto has also telephoned Chief of National Party Dr Abdul Malik and invited him to attend the APC. Bilawal Bhutto has been assured by Dr Abdul Malik's for his participation in APC.