Sun Sep 20, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
September 20, 2020

Pemra-PBA body meets to improve drama content

National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 20, 2020

ISLAMABAD: A committee comprising Pemra and PBA entertainment channels met in Karachi on Saturday to improve the content of dramas aired on entertainment channels. Pemra Chairman Mohammad Saleem, Director General Licensing Wakil Khan, General Manager Operations Mohammad Tahir, General Manager Monitoring Umar Waqas Qureshi, Regional General Manager Ashfaq Jamani and PBA President Shakeel Masood, Tahir A Khan, Sultana Siddiqui, Ahmad Zubairi, Athar Qazi, Imran Ansari and Abdul Jabbar participated, says a Pemra statement issued here. Pemra and PBA will unanimously form a five-member committee to review complaints regarding the content of dramas aired on entertainment channels and make recommendations on them. The recommendations of the committee will be acceptable to all stakeholders. This committee will be set up in consultation with Pemra and PBA. The committee will have an independent status that will work on an honourary basis. The working paper on the scope of the PBA committee will be shared with Pemra in a week.

