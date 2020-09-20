Virus is killing around 50,000 a week: WHO

WASHINGTON: The World Health Organization warned Friday that the coronavirus is “not going away,” noting that it’s still killing about 50,000 people a week, foreign media reported.

“That is not where we want to be,” Dr. Mike Ryan, executive director of the WHO’s health emergencies program, said of Covid-19 deaths during a news conference at the agency’s Geneva headquarters. “It’s not where the Northern Hemisphere wants to be going into the winter season. It’s not where developing countries want to be with their health services under nine months of pressure.” Ryan said the virus still has a “long way to burn.” WHO officials said they are beginning to see “worrying trends” in the number of Covid-19 cases.