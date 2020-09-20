close
Sun Sep 20, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
September 20, 2020

Woman found dead

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
September 20, 2020

Karachi : A woman was found dead at her house in New Mianwali Colony on Saturday.

Rescuers conveyed the body to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities where she was identified as 45-year-old Rani, wife of Manzur.

According to Pirabad SHO Ashraf Khan, the woman, believed to be mentally ill, was the mother of four children. The woman’s son told the police he had left the house for some work and found the body of her mother hanging from a ceiling fan upon his return.

Latest News

More From Lahore