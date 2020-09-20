Woman found dead

Karachi : A woman was found dead at her house in New Mianwali Colony on Saturday.

Rescuers conveyed the body to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities where she was identified as 45-year-old Rani, wife of Manzur.

According to Pirabad SHO Ashraf Khan, the woman, believed to be mentally ill, was the mother of four children. The woman’s son told the police he had left the house for some work and found the body of her mother hanging from a ceiling fan upon his return.