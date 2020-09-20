71.51pc pass Lahore board matric exam

LAHORE : All the nine Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISEs) in Punjab announced the results of Secondary School Certificate (Matriculation) Annual Examinations 2020 on Saturday.

In BISE Lahore, the overall pass percentage was recorded 71.51 as 237,149 candidates had appeared in the exams out of them 169,596 passed the exams.

As many as 166,364 candidates had appeared in Science Group out of them 132,678 were declared successful with pass percentage of 79.75 in this group. In Humanities Group, 70,785 candidates had appeared out of them 36,918 were declared successful with pass percentage of 52.16 in this group.

The overall pass percentage of female students was 78.31 while pass percentage of male students was 64.30.

This year the BISEs had to cancel practical portion of the Secondary School Certificate (Matriculation) Annual Examinations 2020 because of the Covid-19 while the rest of the exams were completely cancelled and the government had to announce a promotion policy for such students. The result under promotion policy for Class 9th and Class 11th will be announced by all the BISEs simultaneously on September 22.

It is pertinent to mention here that the results of Secondary School Certificate (Matriculation) Annual Examinations 2020 were announced under special arrangements (without the conduct of practical exams) after approval of the provincial cabinet chaired by the Punjab chief minister.

The results of BISE Lahore were launched by Additional Secretary (Special Initiative & Autonomous Bodies) Higher Education Department (HED) Punjab Tariq Hameed Bhatti while BISE Lahore Chairman Prof Riaz Hashmi and other officials were also present on the occasion.

Talking to The News, Additional Secretary Tariq Hameed Bhatti said that position of the students were not announced by the BISEs this year as the boards had implemented relative grading on the pattern of O/A levels. He said from now onwards the BISEs would announce results on similar pattern.

Meanwhile, the HED Punjab also notified promotion policy on Saturday under which all candidates who were to appear in Class 9th and Class 11th Annual Examinations 2020 have been promoted and allowed to appear in Class 10th and 12th Annual Examination 2021.

As per the notification, the candidates who were to appear in composite Secondary School Examinations 2020 and could not be examined for Class 9th, their marks would be doubled in the reverse order (as per marks obtained in Class 10th in 2021 exams).

Similarly, the candidates who have passed 10th Class examinations in 2019 and were to appear in failed subjects of 9th Class in Examination 2020, the marks obtained in 10th class shall be awarded in relevant subjects for 9th class.

According to the policy, the candidates who have qualified Intermediate (Part-II) exams but failed in various subjects in Part-I and were to appear in examinations 2020 as compartment cases, would be awarded the same marks as they had obtained in theory of Part-II. Whereas, the marks obtained in practical exams earlier would remain the same.

The candidates who were to appear for improvement in Intermediate (Part-II) Examinations 2020 as a whole would be awarded the same marks as they have obtained in theory of Part-I.

Similarly, the HED Punjab notified other promotion related conditions for students. The policy also explains that the candidates who do not accept award of marks on the analogy of previous marks, they have to opt to appear in the “Special COVID-19 Examinations.” The candidates would declare, in writing, their option to appear in “Special COVID-19 Examinations” to their respective BISEs within the timeframe to be decided by the Punjab Boards Committee of Chairmen (PBCC).