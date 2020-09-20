Kidnapping case lodged four days after minor girl goes missing

Police on Saturday registered a case about the kidnapping of a minor girl who had gone missing four days ago.

The family told the police that 12-year-old Benazir had left the house, located in the Sher Shah area, four days ago to buy some sweets from a nearby shop, but she did not return home.

The family members searched for her, but they could not find her anywhere.

Woman found dead

A woman was found dead at her house in New Mianwali Colony on Saturday.

Rescuers conveyed the body to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities where she was identified as 45-year-old Rani, wife of Manzur.

According to Pirabad SHO Ashraf Khan, the woman, believed to be mentally ill, was the mother of four children. The woman’s son told the police he had left the house for some work and found the body of her mother hanging from a ceiling fan upon his return.

Cop arrested

Police on Saturday arrested a policeman for allegedly helping robbers steal mobile phones from shops in Karachi.

According to a spokesperson for the District Malir police, police had first arrested a suspect, Saeed Lakhu, while he was selling stolen mobile phones in the Steel Town area. The spokesperson said the police had recovered 100 packed mobile phones from Lakhu’s possession.

Later, the suspect provided information to the police about the involvement of a policeman, Abdul Qadir, in the business of selling stolen mobile phones. When a police team raided Qadir’s house, several packed mobile phones were found there. Qadir was posted at the Rapid Response Force as a constable.

Lakhu confessed that he with the help of his brother had broken the locks of a mobile phone shop in the Sukkan area three days ago and stole mobile phones kept there. He was also identified through CCTV footage.

Police said a case had been registered over the theft of 200 packed mobile phones from a shop in the Sukkan area on September 16.

They added that they were also conducting raids for the arrest of Lakhu’s brother involved in the robbery. Further investigations are under way.