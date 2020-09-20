close
Sun Sep 20, 2020
OCC
Our crime correspondent
September 20, 2020

26 police officials promoted

Islamabad

Islamabad : Inspector General of Police Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar khan on Saturday gave approval to promote 26 Sub-Inspectors (SIs) in next rank.

According to details, a meeting of Departmental Promotion Committee chaired by DIG (Headquarters) Muhammad Saleem was held here at Central Police Office which was also attended among others by AIG (Establishment) Kamran Adil, AIG (Special Branch) Muhammad Suleman, SSP (Headquarters) Irfran Tariq, SSP (Traffic) Karraukh Rashid and DSP Legal. The Committee recommended to promote 26 SIs to the rank of Inspectors.In next phase, Head Constables and inspector would be promoted to the ranks.

