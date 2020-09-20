Bike-lifters’ gang busted, stolen motorbikes recovered

Islamabad : Islamabad Golra Police have busted four members of a bike lifter gang and recovered 16 stolen motorbikes from their possession, the police spokesman said.

According to details, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan ordered crackdown against criminal elements and following his orders, DIG (Operations) Waqar-Ud-Din Syed has directed all zonal officers to accelerate their efforts to curb the crime in the city.

SP (Saddar -Zone) Sarfraz Ahmed Virk constituted special team under Supervision of DSP Khalid Mehmood Awan including SHO Golra police station Inspector Sham-ul-Akber, ASI Noor Kula along with other officials who successfully nabbed 04 members of a well organised bike lifter gang.

They were identified as Waqar s/o Farooq Akhtar resident of Mara Akoo Islamabad, Sajjad s/o Abdul Khalilq resident of sector H-13 Islamabad, Attiq s/o Muhammad Shafique and Shafique s/o Sultan resident of Chongi No 26 Islamabad, while Police also recovered 16 stolen motorbikes from their possession. During the preliminary investigation, they confessed their involvement in several incidents of motorbike lifting in various areas of twin cities Rawalpindi and Islamabad. Cases have been registered against them and further investigation was underway.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated this overall performance and directed all police officials to ensure effective policing measures in their respective areas.