Campaign against use of drugs in educational institutions launched

Islamabad : The federal capital police have initiated campaign at schools, colleges and universities in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) against usage of drugs in students.

In this regard, special ceremonies are being held in schools, colleges and universities of Islamabad by ICT Police to make awareness among students against possible

damages relating usage of drugs

SP Industrial Zone Zubair Ahmed Sheikh along with ASP Industrial Area circle Zohaib Nasrullah Ranjha visited Islamabad Model College for Boys, I-8/3 and held meetings with students to make awareness on SOPs against Coronavirus and also educate college students about functioning of Police institution and its relevant departments.

On this occasion, different staff of ICT Police including Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), Bomb Disposal Squad, Women Police, Traffic Police, Special Branch and police station officials were also part of the visiting police squad to College.

The college students expressed keen interest in seeking knowledge about different responsibilities of police force.

SP Industrial Area Zubair Ahmed Sheikh also informed college students about damages caused by usage of drugs and smoking in early age and instructed students to avert the habits of usage of drugs.

SP Industrial Zone Zubair Ahmed Sheikh said that youths and students are future of Pakistan and they should make their parents and country feel proud on them.

He also encouraged students to take proactive role and part in sports and other extra curriculum activities.

In the end of the ceremony, police officials also responded to the queries raised by students of the college.

Principal Model College for Boys I-8-3 also lauded endeavours on part of police to educate students against damages caused by drugs and smoking. He said that positive endeavours on part of police will play a positive role to make students responsible citizens and it will be great endeavours for students to know about working of police department.