This refers to the letter ‘Broken promises’ (Sep 19) by Azfar Siddiqui. It is true that after the elections, the PTI failed to fulfil its promises. A few days ago, the prime minister, while speaking at an event, said that reporters from TV channels usually reach out to people who are poor. When they are asked about Naya Pakistan, these people usually criticise his government.

I have a question for the prime minister. What has he done to change the lives of the poor? It’s been two years of his government and the poor are getting poorer. Why has he forgotten that he took the responsibility to uplift their condition? Reporters are just doing their work. What is he doing for the people? What about his promises?

Yasira Mansoor

Makran