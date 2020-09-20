Scary statistics

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Violence against women, unfortunately, is quite common in our country. According to the reports, every year around 5, 000 women are killed in domestic violence. For years, we have been teaching our women to remain silent. Our criminal silence over the issue is a reason why women continue to suffer. The authorities should take proper actions to protect women. There should be a zero tolerance policy on domestic violence in Pakistan.
Hazari K B
Turbat