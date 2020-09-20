close
Sun Sep 20, 2020
September 20, 2020

Scary statistics

Newspost

 
Violence against women, unfortunately, is quite common in our country. According to the reports, every year around 5, 000 women are killed in domestic violence. For years, we have been teaching our women to remain silent. Our criminal silence over the issue is a reason why women continue to suffer. The authorities should take proper actions to protect women. There should be a zero tolerance policy on domestic violence in Pakistan.

Hazari K B

Turbat

