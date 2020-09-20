PM Imran Khan striving to pull country out of FATF grey-list: Khattak

NOWSHERA: Federal Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak Saturday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was striving hard to remove Pakistan from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey-list.

Addressing receptions held in connection with the party joining and public meetings at Nowshera Cantt, Nowshera Kalaan and Pirpai, the minister hoped that FATF, the global watchdog for terror funding, would remove Pakistan from the punitive “grey-list” in its upcoming review meeting. Pervez Khattak said that the organisation was satisfied with the Pakistan’s efforts to crack down on terror funding and money laundering. Member National Assembly Imran Khattak, Ishaq Khattak and candidate for PK-63 by-election Mian Umar Kakakhel and others were also present.

On this occasion, a large number of activists of the Pakistan People’s Party, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Awami National Party and others quit their respective parties and announced joining the PTI.

“The masses have full confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan that is why people are joining the PTI in droves,” the defence minister said, alleging that the previous rulers were involved in plunder and made the country bankrupt.

He said that Imran Khan was ready to hold talks with the opposition parties on any issue except corruption. He said that no compromise would be made on corruption as it had concocted the very foundation of the country, left the nation pauper and every Pakistani was under the burden of heavy loan.

The former chief minister said the accountability drive in the country would continue. “The opposition leaders want the government to stop the accountability process but no NRO will be given to them,” he said, adding, the so-called All Parties Conference of the opposition would fail. The masses, he said, knew the opposition leaders wanted to create chaos in the country to hide their corruption.

Pervez Khattak said that the PTI would win the upcoming by-election with a huge margin on the basis of services and introduction of reforms in every government department.