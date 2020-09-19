close
Sat Sep 19, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
September 19, 2020

Online service launched in construction sector: Buzdar

Top Story

 
September 19, 2020

LAHORE: On the instructions of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, an online service has been launched for the promotion of the construction sector. Usman Buzdar said following the success of the modern one-window system for obtaining construction-related NOCs and permits, the online platform has been launched.

Latest News

More From Top Story