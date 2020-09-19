Online service launched in construction sector: Buzdar

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: On the instructions of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, an online service has been launched for the promotion of the construction sector. Usman Buzdar said following the success of the modern one-window system for obtaining construction-related NOCs and permits, the online platform has been launched.