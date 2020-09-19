Woman gang-raped in presence of husband

SHEIKHUPURA: Several men allegedly gang-raped a woman in her husband's presence in Kala Shah Kaku, a town in Sheikhupura district, the police said on Friday.According to DPO Sheikhupura Salahuddin, the couple had arrived in Lahore from Rawalpindi on September 16 in search of job. After running out of money, the husband and wife were sitting outside the Minar-e-Pakistan when a conman tricked them into coming with him to his village. The couple said the suspect lured them with the promise to find them jobs and a place to stay. However, when they reached Kala Shah Kaku, they were held hostage and four to five men, according to the woman, gang-raped her in her husband's presence. The police said a case has been registered and investigations are under way while six suspects have been arrested in connection with the crime. The woman's medical test has been conducted and her DNA samples have been collected by the Punjab Forensic Science Agency, said the Sheikhupura DPO.