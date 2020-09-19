Sial Sharif shrine’s caretaker passes away

JHANG: The Sial Sharif shrine’s caretaker Khawaja Muhammad Hamiduddin Sialvi died here on Friday.

He was 84. A large number of people, including politicians, attended his funeral at the shrine.

Khawaja Muhammad Hamiduddin Sialvi remained the Senate member twice on the ticket of PML-Q from March 1988 to March 1991 and again from March 1991 to March 1994.

The Sial Sharif’s shrine is famous for the holy shrine of Muhammad Shamsuddin Sialvi popularly known as Pir Sial, belonged to the Chishti order. Sialvi’s descendants all of whom are believed to have reached the highest levels of sainthood are also buried inside the shrine. Sial Sharif is located in a village situated in the midway on Jhang Road about 48km away from the city of Sargodha. The shrine of Sial Sharif is closely linked to many other spiritual centres, including Darbars of Golra Sharif and Bhera Sharif.