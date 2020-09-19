close
Sat Sep 19, 2020
September 19, 2020

Police fail to recover 3 abducted children

September 19, 2020

KASUR: Police have failed to recover three children abducted from Allahabad and Kanganpur. Some unidentified accused had abducted Ayan Ali near Kunganpur. Niaz’s newborn son Abdul Rahman was abducted near Bongi Kalyan Allahabad while Muhammad Abbas’s six-day-old daughter was abducted near Mouza Bhagiwal. Meanwhile, RPO Sheikhupura assured the media and the public at a press conference in Allahabad that the accused would be arrested soon and the children would be recovered.

2 HELD FOR SELLING DRUGS: A-Division police arrested a woman and her daughter for selling drugs. The police raided a house near Kot Azam Khan and arrested Shabnam Bibi, a notorious drug dealer, and recovered two kilogram heroin from her possession. Neha Bibi, daughter of Shabnam Bibi, was also arrested in a raid near Road Kot.

