close
Sat Sep 19, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
September 19, 2020

Share in tax collection Sindh stands at top with 44.91pc share

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
September 19, 2020

ISLAMABAD: The government Friday launched sixth consecutive Tax Directory of Parliamentarians for Tax Year 2018, which also showed the provinces’ share in tax collection.

Sindh’s share in tax collection stood at 44.91 percent, Punjab’s at 34.99 percent, Islamabad Capital Territory’s 14.77 percent, KP’s 3.54 percent, Balochistan’s 1.67 percent, and Gilgit-Baltistan’s 0.12 percent. The number of filers in Punjab stands at 59.48 percent, Sindh 27.34%, Balochistan 1.83%, KP 6.01%, Capital Territory 5.3% and GB 0.05%.

The taxable income of Rs6 million or above shown through filers stood at just 22,593 in whole country.

Latest News

More From Top Story