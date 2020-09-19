Share in tax collection Sindh stands at top with 44.91pc share

ISLAMABAD: The government Friday launched sixth consecutive Tax Directory of Parliamentarians for Tax Year 2018, which also showed the provinces’ share in tax collection.

Sindh’s share in tax collection stood at 44.91 percent, Punjab’s at 34.99 percent, Islamabad Capital Territory’s 14.77 percent, KP’s 3.54 percent, Balochistan’s 1.67 percent, and Gilgit-Baltistan’s 0.12 percent. The number of filers in Punjab stands at 59.48 percent, Sindh 27.34%, Balochistan 1.83%, KP 6.01%, Capital Territory 5.3% and GB 0.05%.

The taxable income of Rs6 million or above shown through filers stood at just 22,593 in whole country.