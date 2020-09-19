Foreign content’s onslaught impacting youth’s moral values: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said the decay of local cinema industry not only led to the onslaught of foreign content but also impacted the youth’s upbringing on high moral values.

Chairing a meeting to discuss the role and revival of cinema industry for promotion of national identity, culture and heritage, the prime minister said cinema played a vital role to highlight social values and national heritage, besides providing quality and inexpensive entertainment to the people.

Information Minister Senator Shibli Faraz, Industries Minister Hammad Azhar, special assistants Lt Gen (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa, Dr Shahbaz Gill and Zulfiqar Bukhari, Senator Faisal Javed, secretaries of relevant ministries, State Bank governor, FBR chairman and senior officers attended the meeting.

During the meeting, the prime minister was briefed on revival of the cinema industry and challenges confronting it and efforts to address those. Regarding the proposals for an incentive package to revive the cinema industry and local films production, the prime minister directed the relevant ministries and departments to furnish a roadmap for implementation of the proposals. The prime minister said the promotion of Pakistan’s unique identity locally and globally, and acquainting the youth with cultural heritage was the government’s priority.