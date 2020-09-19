Court adjourns hearing of Paragon City reference till Oct 2

LAHORE: An accountability court Friday adjourned the hearing of the Paragon City case against former Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Khawaja Salman Rafique until October 2.

Accountability Court Judge Syed Jawadul Hassan conducted the proceedings and Salman Rafqiue also appeared. A counsel on behalf of Saad Rafique pleaded with the court to grant one-time exemption to him from personal appearance due to his engagement in the National Assembly. A report on Qaiser Amin Butt's health was also submitted in the court by the Services Hospital medical superintendent.

The court ordered ensuring the presence of the witnesses on the next date of hearing and adjourned the matter until October 2 while allowing the application of Saad Rafique for one-time exemption from personal appearance.

The NAB had alleged that the Khawaja brothers through their benamidars and with the abetment of former MPA Qaiser Amin Butt and Nadeem Zia established a housing project. The project was later converted into a new housing project, Paragon City Pvt Ltd, which the NAB said was an illegal society.