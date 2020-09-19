LAHORE:The Lahore Arts Council (Alhamra) organised a six-day a calligraphy workshop at the Alhamra Art Gallery on Friday.

At the opening ceremony renowned artist Dr. Ijaz Anwar along with Alhamra Executive Director Saman Rai inaugurated the workshop. Saman Rai said that Alhamra was providing modern education and training to the youth in the field of fine arts. “We believe that our young generation with innovation and rarity can make a name for themselves and the country in the world today. The exhibition will help the artistes to adapt to the new technique of calligraphy. From Alhamra's platform, highly experienced teachers are passing on their skills to the new generation to learn calligraphy,” she added.

Director of Arts and Culture Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi welcomed people of all ages from all over Pakistan to participate in the workshop on the Alhamra platform. He discussed with the audience how to learn new art techniques and thanked the participants. Two sessions were held in the workshop. In the first session, Irfan Qureshi, eminent calligrapher and general secretary of the Calligraphers Association of Pakistan, gave an in-depth talk on "National Language Urdu Script" while Khalid Mehmood Qureshi in his excellent style Nastaliq shed light on the principles of Lahori Nastaliq.

The workshop will continue till September 24. More than 50 artistes of all ages are participating in the workshop. At the end of the workshop, participants will be given certificates of appreciation.