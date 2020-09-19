Meesha Shafi, witnesses summoned

LAHORE:An Additional District and Sessions Court Friday summoned singer Meesha Shafi and her witnesses by September 28 in defamation suit against her filed by singer Ali Zafar.

As the hearing commenced on Friday, a junior counsel informed the court that the counsel of Meesha Shafi was at Islamabad and sought an adjournment. However, Ali Zafar’s counsel raised an objection that the statements of Meesha’s witnesses were recorded many months ago but they were not produced again for cross-examination.

The counsel requested the court to summon Meesha Shafi, her mother Saba Hameed, manager Farhan Ali and actress Iffat Omar for cross-examination. The court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhamamd Yasar Hayat after hearing the plea of Zafar’s counsel summoned the witnesses by September 28.

A defamation suit had been filed by singer Ali Zafar more than two years ago in June 2018 against Meesha Shafi claiming that she ruined his reputation by making false allegations of harassment. The court has already recorded the evidence of Ali Zafar and his 11 witnesses.