Minorities’ rights protection stressed

PESHAWAR: Speakers at an interfaith moot stressed the need for protecting the minority rights.

They were addressing at the 2-day provincial stakeholders’ workshop organised by Faith Friends Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The workshop was attended by representatives from Islam, Christianity, Hinduism, Sikhism and Bahai community.

Prof Dr Fakhrul Islam, Director of Pakistan Study Centre, University of Peshawar, was the chief guest and keynote speaker. In his address, Dr Fakhrul Islam said non-Muslim Pakistanis were hardworking and patriots. He said minority rights need to be protected. He was all praise for Faith Friends for services for the interfaith harmony and said all such efforts must be appreciated as these were bound to fail those who wanted to weaken the people through schismatic approaches. A known religious scholar khateeb of historic Mahabat Khan mosque, Qari Muhammad Tayyeb, and senior journalist Kashifuddin Syed spoke on the occasion as well.