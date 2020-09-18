Gen Bajwa hosts farewell dinner for Chinese envoy

RAWALPINDI: General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Thursday hosted a farewell dinner in the honour of Yao Jing, Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan.

During the interaction, matters of mutual interest, regional security and enhanced bilateral cooperation came under discussion. The COAS thanked the ambassador for his services and appreciated his contributions towards fostering strong ties between the two countries and support towards defence and security cooperation, handling of COVID-19 pandemic and stance on Kashmir. The ambassador appreciated and acknowledged Pakistan’s positive role in the region and pledged to play his role for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation between the two countries.