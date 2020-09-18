Disqualification petition: IHC grants time to Faisal Vawda to submit comments

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday granted time to Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda to submit his comments in a case challenging his qualification as member of Parliament.Justice Aamer Farooq of the IHC conducted hearing on a petition filed through Barrister Jahangir Jadoon regarding the eligibility of Vawda.

The petition stated that the federal minister had hidden information regarding his dual nationality in his nomination papers submitted to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). It prayed the court to declare Vawda as disqualified on hiding the information.

The petitioner’s lawyer said that Vawda had not submitted its comments against the plea since nine months and requested the court to give its decision on the matter.

Faisal Vawda’s lawyer opposed the petitioner and prayed the court to give three more weeks time to his client for submission of answer.

To a query by the bench, the lawyer said that the matter was also under hearing in the ECP. The court granted time to minister to submit his comments and adjourned hearing of the case till October 14.