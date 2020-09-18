Trainer plane’s wheel breaks on runway

LAHORE: A trainer plane of a private flying club met an accident at Walton here on Thursday.

The plane’s front wheel broke during landing on runway. However, female pilot Parisa Imtiaz came out unscathed. Rescue teams of Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) rushed the site and helped the female pilot come out of the plane.

The CAA shut down the main runway of the Walton Airport. The CAA teams sealed the crash-landing site. A team of Aircraft Accident Investigation Board rushed the spot to probe the incident involving a training plane having registration number “AP-BEO”. The plane flew from Allama Iqbal International Airport to Walton Airport but during landing, the front wheel of the plane suddenly broke.