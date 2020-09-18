IHC asks: FO to ensure presence of Nawaz Sharif in court

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: The Registrar Office of Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday sent non-bailable arrest warrant for former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif in Al-Azizia Steel Mills and Avenfield Property references through the Foreign Office at his Park Lane London address. The Foreign Office was directed to ensure presence of the accused before the court on September 22 through the Pakistan High Commission in the United Kingdom.