DC, DHO ICT visit schools, colleges to check SOPs

ISLAMABAD: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad Hamza Shafqaat and District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Muhammad Zaeem Zia on Thursday visited different public and private schools and colleges of federal capital to check set Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) whether students and teachers were following them in letter and spirit or not.

The concerned officers have strongly appreciated educational institutions for following the set SOPs. Several public and private educational institutions have also distributed standardized masks and hand sanitizers among students.

District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Muhammad Zaeem Zia said, “With luck we have been able to control COVID-19. All of our educational institutions have opened now but we should follow proper SOPs to fight against COVID-19.”

He also said that his field staff is also working hard to vanish dengue from federal capital. Deputy Commissioner (DC), Islamabad Hamza Shafqaat has directed principals to ensure that the strength of classrooms did not exceed 25 students per classroom. He said that all schools must arrange classes on alternative days as compensation to ensure restrictions in strength. He thanked parents for fully cooperating with concerned school management in this regard.