Police hold ‘Open Kutcherry’ to address public complaints

Islamabad : Islamabad Industrial Area Police on Thursday held ‘Open Kutcherry’ at I-8 Markaz with an aim to resolve public complaints and address their issues at their doorsteps as per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Following directions of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar and DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed, SP (Industrial Area Zone) Zubair Ahmed Sheikh and ASP Zohaib Nasrullah held interaction with public and listened to the problems of citizens. The ‘Open Kutcherry’ was also attended by Magistrate Ali Javed and PTI Coordinator Jalal Bachlani.

SP (Industrial Area) Zubair Ahmed Sheikh said that Islamabad police have the responsibility to serve the people and this responsibility will be ensured with commitment.