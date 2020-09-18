Youngster’s body recovered

Islamabad: Body of youth was recovered from the water tank of a house in Pakistan Town, the police spokesman said.

Loi Bher Police on the complaint of a resident of Phase-I of Pakistan Town recovered the remains of the youth, who was killed and thrown in the water tank by unknown people.

In her complaint, the woman said that a dead body of a young man was seen floating in the water tank of her house. The police reached the scene and recorded statement of the housewife after taking out the dead body. The police said the deceased has been identified as Mohammed Ali, 18, a resident of Sargodha. The police shifted the body to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) for post-mortem.