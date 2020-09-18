Two grid stations approved

LAHORE:Punjab Industrial Estates Development & Management Company (PIEDMC) has decided to construct two 132 KV grid stations with a cost of Rs870 million in two Special Economic Zones. PIEDMC in principal has given approval to start the construction of 132 KV grid stations at both Bhalwal and Vehari Special Economic Zones in the FY 2020-21. This decision was taken by the board of directors (BoDs) during a meeting chaired by Syed Nabeel Hashmi, Chairman PIEDMC.