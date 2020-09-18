Opp not serious about national affairs: Aleem Khan

LAHORE:Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has said the approval of FATF bills by the Parliament is an important milestone on which Prime Minister Imran Khan and Members of Parliament deserve congratulations.

In his response, Abdul Aleem Khan said the opposition had once again shown an irresponsible attitude in national affairs, adding it was very unfortunate to politicise such sensitive national issues.

He added leaders in the opposition parties should have carried out their responsibilities and worked alongside the government to pass laws related to national security and serious matters. Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan said that protection of personal interests under the guise of constitution-making does not befit anyone.

PPP and Nawaz League should have participated in constitution-making in accordance with democratic requirements, he said and added that Prime Minister Imran Khan's address to the joint sitting of the Parliament was a reflection of the facts and he would not come under any pressure and would not grant NRO, either.

Abdul Aleem Khan further said that by doing so, the present government has fulfilled its responsibilities and paved the way for securing the country. He said the present government will continue to achieve such successes on national issues and will continue to take steps in line with the national interests of Pakistan.