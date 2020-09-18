Three more die from COVID-19, 95 new cases confirmed

LAHORE:Three more patients succumbed to COVID-19 and 95 new infections were confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours, according to a report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department on Thursday.

The toll of fatalities rose to 2,223 in Punjab, while the number of confirmed cases of novel coronavirus reached 98,041 in the province. Out of a total of 98,041 infections in Punjab, 95,261 citizens contracted the virus through local transmission. The remaining 2,780 COVID-19 infections were confirmed among members of Tableeghi Jamaat, the Zaireen returning from Iran and prisoners.

According to a spokesperson for Corona Monitoring Room at Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, 11,409 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 1,103,618 in the province.

After 2,223 fatalities and recovery of a total of 94,721 patients, 1,097 active cases still remain there. They are either isolated at homes or under treatment at different quarantine centres and health facilities.